A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued by the Met Office across parts of the UK, including Yorkshire, for Thursday.

The warning will come into place from 3am on Thursday (Mar 13), until 9am and covers parts of the north of England including Sheffield, as well as large sections of north Yorkshire and Northumberland.

“Showers, perhaps wintry, and temperatures close to zero, may lead to a few icy surfaces developing,” the forecaster warned.

It comes after snow fell on parts of central England on Wednesday, including in Birmingham and Cheltenham Racecourse.

Temperatures in the area are expected to drop to below freezing by the weekend for the end of what is often called “fool’s spring”.