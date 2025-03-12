Yorkshire weather: Ice warning issued by the Met Office covering parts of the region after ‘fool’s spring’ at Cheltenham
The warning will come into place from 3am on Thursday (Mar 13), until 9am and covers parts of the north of England including Sheffield, as well as large sections of north Yorkshire and Northumberland.
“Showers, perhaps wintry, and temperatures close to zero, may lead to a few icy surfaces developing,” the forecaster warned.
It comes after snow fell on parts of central England on Wednesday, including in Birmingham and Cheltenham Racecourse.
Temperatures in the area are expected to drop to below freezing by the weekend for the end of what is often called “fool’s spring”.
“Fool’s spring” refers to a period of warm weather quickly followed by a cold snap, which often occurs in March or April.