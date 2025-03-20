Later this week temperatures are set to rise above 18C in Leeds and Sheffield - similar to Spain, Greece and Italy.

As we approach the end of the week, two areas in Yorkshire are set to see peak temperatures of 18C and above.

Across the week so far, it has been sunny and dry during the day and cold with a frost overnight. Now that we are approaching spring, the region is set to get warmer.

On Thursday (March 20), it will be another dry, bright and warm day, according to the Met Office, with long sunny spells in the morning and will become hazy in the afternoon. The temperature will peak at 16C.

On Friday (March 21), Sheffield and Leeds will reach peak temperatures of 19C and 18C respectively, matching hot European cities such as Rome, Athens and Marbella.

Friday will start off foggy, with sunny spells to follow and spells of rain and showers are expected over the weekend, which may be heavy, but some sunny intervals are also possible.