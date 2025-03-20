Yorkshire weather: Leeds and Sheffield set to be as hot as cities in Spain, Greece and Italy this week as temperatures rise above 18C
As we approach the end of the week, two areas in Yorkshire are set to see peak temperatures of 18C and above.
Across the week so far, it has been sunny and dry during the day and cold with a frost overnight. Now that we are approaching spring, the region is set to get warmer.
On Thursday (March 20), it will be another dry, bright and warm day, according to the Met Office, with long sunny spells in the morning and will become hazy in the afternoon. The temperature will peak at 16C.
On Friday (March 21), Sheffield and Leeds will reach peak temperatures of 19C and 18C respectively, matching hot European cities such as Rome, Athens and Marbella.
Friday will start off foggy, with sunny spells to follow and spells of rain and showers are expected over the weekend, which may be heavy, but some sunny intervals are also possible.
In Sheffield, the sun will come out between 6am and 1pm, while in Leeds the sunny weather will prolong from 6am to 6pm.
