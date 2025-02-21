Yorkshire weather: Met Office issues yellow wind warning across the region with speeds up to 70mph over the weekend
The Met Office has released a yellow weather warning for the weekend ahead, with high winds to batter Yorkshire on Sunday (Feb 23).
On Friday (Feb 21), strong winds and rain, persistent across some western hills, and drier intervals most frequent in the east.
Clear spells will develop overnight and the wind is said to ease, but the area around the Pennines will still be feeling breezy.
On Saturday (Feb 22), the weather will remain dry, but breezy still with sunny spells - before the wind strengthens overnight.
A southerly to southwesterly winds are expected to increase through Sunday morning, peaking late morning to early afternoon with gusts of 50-60mph.
The Met Office has said the speed could reach as high as 70mph in exposed spots along Irish Sea coastlines, Scottish Islands, and other areas of high ground further inland.
Rain will accompany strong winds, which will make for very poor weather conditions, especially on roads.
Winds will then ease from southwest to northeast of the warning area through the afternoon and early evening on Sunday.
The Met Office has warned that some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.
Alongside disruptions to some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.
Some short term loss of power and other services is possible as well as delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.