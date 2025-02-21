The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind across Yorkshire as the weather could cause some disruptions.

The Met Office has released a yellow weather warning for the weekend ahead, with high winds to batter Yorkshire on Sunday (Feb 23).

On Friday (Feb 21), strong winds and rain, persistent across some western hills, and drier intervals most frequent in the east.

Clear spells will develop overnight and the wind is said to ease, but the area around the Pennines will still be feeling breezy.

On Saturday (Feb 22), the weather will remain dry, but breezy still with sunny spells - before the wind strengthens overnight.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for strong winds and heavy rain across Yorkshire on Sunday. | SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

A southerly to southwesterly winds are expected to increase through Sunday morning, peaking late morning to early afternoon with gusts of 50-60mph.

The Met Office has said the speed could reach as high as 70mph in exposed spots along Irish Sea coastlines, Scottish Islands, and other areas of high ground further inland.

Rain will accompany strong winds, which will make for very poor weather conditions, especially on roads.

Winds will then ease from southwest to northeast of the warning area through the afternoon and early evening on Sunday.

The Met Office has warned that some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

Alongside disruptions to some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.