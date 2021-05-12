This picture tweeted out by West Yorkshire Police's dogs unit shows a huge crack of lightning in the sky

Across parts of West Yorkshire, heavy downpours led to some roads flooding in the day - but it was in the evening when the storm hit.

Scores of people have taken to social media to post their pictures and videos of the storm, showing bright cracks of lightning in the sky and the rumbling sounds of thunder.

In Dewsbury, a garage was set on fire after being struck by lightning. Crews from Mirfield and Dewsbury went to the scene in whitley Road and used two hose reels and breathing apparatus to put out the fire, which had taken over the entire double garage.

Most of Yorkshire has seen a bright start to the day, however the Met Office has warned of more heavy rain to come, as well as sea Haar, a freezing fog usually found in coastal areas.

It's forecast for the region said: "Rather cloudy with low cloud and perhaps a bit of drizzle over the hills at first. Sunshine and showers developing later in the morning, slow-moving and occasionally heavy during the afternoon. Feeling pleasant in any spells of sunshine. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

"Showers dying out for most during the evening, then largely clear and becoming chilly. Slightly milder along coastal areas, with a chance of sea Haar in far north around dawn. Minimum temperature 2 °C."

For Thursday, it said: "Another day of sunshine and showers, these mainly over the western hills, occasionally heavy during the afternoon. Slightly cooler along coastal areas, with an increasing risk of sea Haar. Maximum temperature 16 °C."