While many people have been enjoying the fine weather which has blessed the county over the last few weeks, a worrying spectre is on the horizon.

The UK has experienced its driest start to spring for almost 70 years, bringing with it fears of a drought, hosepipe bans and a worrying impact on crops and farming.

In England, March was the driest since 1961 and April received just half its normal rainfall. Farmers have had to start irrigating crops earlier and reservoir levels are either notably low or exceptionally low across the North East and North West of England.

Both these regions have seen their driest start to the year since 1929.

In the past couple of weeks, The Yorkshire Post’s photographers have been traversing the county and capturing the subtle – and sometimes not so subtle – signs which warn of a drought.

Take a look through our gallery below.

1 . Aysgarth Falls Jon Dover, from Oxfordshire, walks his dog Rolo in the middle of Aysgarth Falls, near Leyburn, North Yorkshire. These famous falls, once visited by Wordsworth and sketched by Turner, and used in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, are now almost dry due to low spring rainfall. Picture: James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Dusty field Farmers drive their tractors through a dry and dusty field as drought conditions continue to worsen across parts of the UK this spring. This image, taken near Helmsley, North Yorkshire, during an extended spell of below-average rainfall, shows the impact of the dry weather on farmland. Picture: James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . Swinsty Reservoir Swinsty Reservoir, in the beautiful Washburn Valley near Otley and Harrogate, has seen a big drop in water levels after weeks of dry weather. Picture: James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales