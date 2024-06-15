Yorkshire weather: Thunderstorm warning issued for much of Yorkshire with flooding possible
Slow moving thunderstorms and heavy showers may cause some disruption to travel and outdoor activities, the Met Office said.
The warning in place covers from 11am to 10pm on Saturday.
There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.
Some flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, leading to some damage to buildings or structures.
There is potential for some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes, the Met Office added.
Delays to train services are possible and some short term loss of power and other services is likely.
No warning has yet been issued for Sunday, which is expected to be calmer.
