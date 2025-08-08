Yorkshire weather: Yellow heat warning issued for Yorkshire for start of next week as temperatures set to hit 30C
The warning, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), also covers London, East Midlands, East of England, the South East and South West, and will be in place from 12pm on Monday until 6pm on Wednesday.
Significant impacts across health and social care services may occur over the period due to the high temperatures, the agency said.
This includes the potential for a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions.
Temperatures are set to hit late 20s and possibly even into the 30s in Yorkshire.
The latest warning comes after the UK has already experienced three heatwaves this summer.
A combination of amber and yellow heat health warnings were issued across England last month when temperatures exceeded 30C in several parts of the country.
