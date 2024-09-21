Yorkshire weather: Yellow weather warning issued for Monday with flooding possible
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in Yorkshire on Monday.
Areas of heavy rain may result in some disruption on Monday, the Met Office said.
Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads and spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses are expected.
Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings and delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible.
The warning covers from 12am on Monday to 12pm, with all of Yorkshire affected.
More updates to come throughout Monday.
