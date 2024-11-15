A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for parts of Yorkshire by the Met Office.

The weather warning is in place from 10am on Monday morning (Nov 18) to 10am on Tuesday (Nov 19) due to a chance of disruption from the snow and ice, the forecaster said.

Temperatures are set to plummet over the weekend to mark the start of a wickedly cold week across Yorkshire.

The weather warning covers much of West Yorkshire and most of North Yorkshire except for the coast. It stretches all the way up into Scotland and down as far south as Huddersfield.

The Met Office warning says there could be up to 20cm (around 8in) of snow possible on higher ground.

The cold front comes after weeks of mild, above-average temperatures and is likely to reach all parts of the UK by the middle of next week.

Met Office spokesperson Grahame Madge said: “It’s going to get colder over the coming days – it’s still pretty mild in the south but there is a cold front that will be sinking south across northern parts of the UK.

“There’s going to be some wintriness in the hills, for example, tonight and into tomorrow.

“That’s all at quite high levels – Scottish mountains, Lake District maybe. Then we get into our warning period for snow and ice.”

The weather could cause issues on the roads and railways, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

The Met Office has also warned of the possibility of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Mr Madge said the cold spell would still be “largely sunny”, with “clear sunny spells”.

“Technically and meteorologically, we are not in winter yet,” he added. “It’s still late autumn as for meteorologists winter begins in December – but this is the first really cold spell of the season so far.”

Forecasters say the change in the weather is a result of low pressure moving in.