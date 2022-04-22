The overall forecast for the region is predicted to be cloudy in the beginning, then brighter later, according to the Met Office.

Friday

At around dawn, the region is set to see extensive low cloud, but steadily dissipating in the morning sun to leave a generally bright day with hazy sunshine.

Prolonged sunny spells are possible later this afternoon, mostly warm and cooler in a breeze near the coasts with a maximum temperature of 17C.

This evening will bring cooler temperatures with a fresh easterly breeze, cloud steadily reforming inland overnight, potentially with patchy drizzle at times, particularly towards dawn with minimum temperatures of 5C.

Saturday

The day will be predominantly cloudy with scattered showers during the morning, becoming more isolated during the afternoon.

Clear spells at times overnight, windy throughout with a maximum temperature of 14C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday

Variable amounts of cloud with showers possible on Sunday and Monday.

Strong winds easing on Monday. Cloudy but mostly dry with light winds on Tuesday.

UK weather forecast for next week

According to the Met Office, it will be mostly dry through Tuesday but with a few showers in places, most likely in the south and east of the UK, with the brightest conditions in the west.

Throughout the rest of the week, high pressure is likely to dominate in the north with plenty of dry weather up north. Further south, it is likely to be a little more unsettled with a risk of some showers or longer spells of rain at times, heavy in places.

The weather service said: “Light winds are expected for most with breezy conditions possible at times in the south and along eastern coasts. Conditions are likely to become more settled and mainly dry across the whole of the UK as we move into early May.