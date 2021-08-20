Bolton Abbey on a hot summer's day. (Pic credit: Danny Lawson / PA)

The Met Office has put the rumours of a heatwave to rest, as we see what the outlook is for this weekend in Yorkshire.

Friday

We will see a mainly dry day with an occasional parting of the clouds, making way for some sunny spells.

There will be light winds and it will feel warm as the maximum temperature will be 22C.

Saturday

Saturday will be a cloudy day with fog over the hills and ‘long periods of rain’ later in the day, heavy at times.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Saturday as thunderstorms may occur. Maximum temperature at 19C.

Sunday

It is expected to be cloudy with some rain initially on the Sunday before the sun comes out, although there is a risk of thundery showers developing.

Outlook for next week in the UK

According to the Met Office, there is expected to be plenty of dry weather with occasional sunny spells across the country.

“More settled than recent times during much of this period, with variable amounts of cloud, spells of sunshine and mainly light winds,” the weather service said.

“It looks increasingly likely that these settled conditions will persist for much of the period, although a gradual increase in the likelihood of either showers, or more significant rain arriving from the west, is forecast, particularly in the south of the country.”

The change in weather may also include stronger winds, warns the Met Office, and temperatures are expected to be a little bit higher than average for this time of year.