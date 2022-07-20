Yorkshire wildfires: Drone footage shows extent of damage to houses and farmer's crops

The shots include views of Strauss Terrace in Maltby, near Rotherham, where between three and five adjoining houses were badly damaged, and two appear to have been completely destroyed. A fire broke out on nearby scrubland before spreading to the terrace.

In Sprotbrough, north of Doncaster, a fire that started on a railway line and spread either side destroyed a vast area of crops on a farmer's field and caused severe damage to gardens backing onto the tracks.

Damage to houses in Maltby (photo: Tony Morgan)

One of the residents, Kate-Elisia Mynett, whose conservatory began to melt, said: "Back home and we are extremely extremely lucky for my house and the ones attached to us haven't set on fire. If our next door neighbour hadn't left her hose running we wouldn't have had a house to come home to."

Six homes on Woodland Drive in Barnsley were destroyed after a garden shed fire spread, and there was also severe damage to properties in Kiveton Park near Rotherham.