South Yorkshire experienced its hottest day ever on record as temperatures soared yesterday, triggering a number of wildfires.
A major incident was declared by the county’s emergency services as homes went up in flames and fires started to spread.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue’s Chief Fire Officer Chris Kirby described yesterday as a ‘brutal day’.
Today, a fire service spokesman said at least four firefighters were hospitalised after their heroics yesterday.
He said they were treated ‘for the effects of heat exhaustion’
Yesterday, as the fires were declared a major incident, South Yorkshire Police said: “All of the agencies are working closely to bring resources together and minimise risk.
“Please avoid calling 999 unless life is at risk.
“The fires are being prioritised in relation to risk to life and risk to property.”