England will be gripped by searing heat as temperatures are predicted to reach 40C for the first time ever, with Monday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 19 being the hottest days.
While an amber weather alert for extreme heat remains in place for Sunday, July 17, the red warning covers the majority of Yorkshire, including York, Leeds, Doncaster and Selby. The rest of the region remains under the amber warning.
Leeds is expected to reach 29C on Sunday, 32C on Monday and 36C on Tuesday. York is also set to reach 29C on Sunday, 31C on Monday and 35C on Tuesday. Doncaster is again predicted to reach 29C on Sunday, 33C on Monday and 37C on Tuesday.
So for the first time, Yorkshire could be as hot or even hotter than the world’s most popular holiday destinations.