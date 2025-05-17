Weighing up the financial costs of death: Sarah Coles

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The headline figure is alarming, so it’s worth saying from the outset that it can vary significantly. Location makes an enormous difference, but there’s not much you can do about that. Other than that, there are three big decisions that will dictate how much you pay. The first is whether you plan to be buried or cremated. The Sunlife Cost of Dying report puts the cost of funeral including a burial at almost £5,200 and the cost of one involving a cremation at just under £4,000. You may have family traditions to uphold, but if you have the freedom to choose, consider the costs.

The second is whether you want a traditional funeral. An alternative that has become more common in recent years is what’s known as a direct cremation or burial. This is where you divide the ceremony from the process, so a cremation on its own will cost around £1,600. You can then either forgo the ceremony, or hire a venue elsewhere at a lower cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A friend of mine took this approach after his father died overseas and was cremated there. He hired a village hall, which meant we had hours for all his friends and family to gather and share stories, slideshows, songs and poems. It was incredibly moving, and because we only had to get out in time for a Zumba class to use the hall in the evening - rather than the next ceremony in a matter of minutes - the family could take their time to have the event they wanted.

Finance expert Sarah Coles weigs up the financial costs of dying. Photo: Adobe Stock

The third decision is around the whistles and bells. The Sunlife study showed the cost of professional services was around £2,500, and the cost of everything from transport to flowers and the wake is almost £2,900. You can talk to the funeral firm about ways to cut the fees, and for cost-effective options. Apparently, most people now actively try to cut costs, and the most common ways to save are to spend less on the coffin, have fewer flowers, have the wake at home, and shop around for cheaper prices.

If you know the things you’re happy to cut back on, you can talk to your family well in advance. You can also include details in a letter of wishes held alongside your will, in case they struggle to remember exactly what you wanted.

Once you know roughly what you want, and the approximate cost, think about how you will pay for it. More than a quarter (28%) of funerals are at least partially funded by a funeral plan, taken out by the deceased. These can bring peace of mind, especially if you think your family will struggle to organise or pay for the funeral after you’ve gone. However, it’s something you need to investigate fully before getting into it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You need to be aware that it’s unlikely to cover all the costs. Check the small print to see what else will need to be paid for on top – from the celebrant’s fee to extra crematorium costs, cars for the family, the flowers and catering for the wake. It may cover everything you want today, but if the cost rises between when you take the plan out and when you die, your estate or your family will have to pay the difference.

If you choose to go ahead with one of these plans, check the firm is authorised by the FCA – legitimate ones have to be. Consider how you’re paying for it too. You can buy in one lump sum, or spread the cost over 12 months. However, if you spread it over a longer period, you’re likely to be charged interest, hiking up the cost.

You might decide that you’d rather leave a sum in your estate to pay for the funeral. You can make this clear in a letter of wishes, so your family doesn’t worry. Some 25% of people will pay for at least some of it out of savings or investments held in the estate, and 19% from the deceased’s current account. Your family can spend this money without having to go through probate first. It means that ringfencing some of your savings and investments later in life can be incredibly sensible.

There are an awful lot of people who die without enough in the estate to cover the cost, so 16% of families will pay at least some of it with their own current account and 8% through their own savings. Worryingly, 7% put it on a credit card. If you’re worried your family might be in this position, it’s worth speaking to them about cutting costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While your funeral is about celebrating your life, it’s really those you leave behind who are most affected by it, so talk to them about the type of lower-cost funeral that would work for them. Would they prefer a traditional funeral, but with a cardboard coffin, no flowers and no professional in charge of proceedings – followed by a wake in someone’s front room? Or would they rather a direct cremation and for friends and family to gather to remember you in their own ways – without any need for a big event?

There’s no such thing as the right answer when it comes to funerals, just the answer that works for you, your family and your budget – discussed sensitively, plenty of time in advance.

Of course, no matter what you do, much like a wedding, there will be no pleasing some people. I was with a friend at his dad’s funeral, which had been meticulously and thoughtfully planned and beautifully reflected what a wonderful man he was. A mourner came over and he asked her whether she thought the service had been OK. She thought about it for a while and said “It was OK…. A bit too sad though.”

Retiring together

If you’re planning to retire with someone else, you should consider planning for it together too. The HL Savings & Resilience Barometer has found that 45% of households where decisions are made jointly are on track for a moderate retirement income – compared to just 37% where it’s done separately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working together on your retirement plan means you’re both aiming towards the same retirement goal, and you both know how you’ll get there. By contrast, keeping things separate could mean that even though you feel you’re on track, there could be gaps growing in your partner’s pension that you aren’t aware of.