Weightmans reported record revenue of £145m for the year ending March 31, a 3.4 per cent increase on the previous year.

The firm, which holds an office in Leeds, also posted net profit of £15m, the second highest annual total in its history.

The announcement comes just months after the company appointed its first ever female managing partner,

Sarah Walton at Weightmans in Liverpool. July 4 2025.

Sarah Walton succeeded John Schorah as Managing Partner in April of this year.

Speaking on the latest results, Ms Walton said: “In a tough economic environment, we’ve sustained growth and maintained our momentum, which is impressive following on from the exceptional performance we achieved in our previous financial year .

“Looking ahead, our strong financial position allows us to continue investing in what matters most: tech and innovation, our people, and delivering exceptional service to clients both in the UK and internationally.”

Ms Walton added that the firm’s success last year had allowed it to “invest significantly” in its client offer – including building out its cyber security division, CyXcel.

The year also saw Weightmans expand internationally, with CyXcel, launching operations in North America.

This was in addition to £10m of international revenue generated by the firm in legal advice.

During the year, Weightman's welcomed 21 new lateral hire partners, which, together with internal promotions, brings the partnership total to 267. The firm also had its largest-ever trainee and apprentice cohort, with 87 new joiners.

Weightmans employs around 1,600 people across its offices in England, Scotland and Wales,

The company said that several of its practice areas delivered “standout performances”, with the firm’s Claims Division (Insurance and Healthcare) and Regulatory teams exceeding gross profit targets.

Ms Walton’s appointment in June came alongside the hiring of former Legal & General managing partner, Duncan Finch as a non-executive director.

The firm also appointed its first diversity and inclusion manager, Liliana Corrieri, during itsmost recent full-year period.