More than 200 items of office and IT equipment are up for sale, along with over 160 website domain names.

These are some of the most unusual items that are currently up for sale:

1. Giant 'Y' logos on plinths

A number of giant 'Y' signs, similar to the one shown in this 2016 picture, are being auctioned off as part of the Welcome to Yorkshire asset sale.

Auctioneers are also offering giant sculptures of Welcome to Yorkshire’s famous ‘Y’ logo.

A 10-ft high wooden version has attracted a bid of £25, with the same figure also bid separately for four Perspex ‘Y’ sculptures that are all around seven-and-a-half foot tall.

Two 5-ft yellow coloured ‘Ys’ are also up for sale - one which has fetched a current bid of £12 and the other £10. A 4.5ft wooden ‘Y’ has received a bid of £10.

2. A chair shaped like a wooden spoon

A chair shaped like a wooden spoon has attracted 15 bids up to a current £77.

3. Multiple bottles of wine

Six boxes of red and white wine have attracted three bids up to £12. Another lot of red and white wine is also being auctioned, along with a further collection of non-alcoholic wine, spring water and bottles of beer.

4. Tour de France posters

Two framed Tour de France maps from 2014, which famously started off from Yorkshire following a successful campaign by Welcome to Yorkshire's then chief executive Sir Gary Verity, are up for sale.

5. Chelsea Flower Show garden wall panel

It is also possible to bid on a 12ft by 8ft sectional wall panel that depicts an award-winning Chelsea Flower Show garden created by WtY. It has received a £5 bid. A number of other photographs are also up for sale, including a 10-ft wood material wall hanging of Runswick Bay.

6. Yorkshire.com

The most expensive item in the auction to date is the name of the website used by Welcome to Yorkshire - yorkshire.com. It has already attracted a bid of £20,000.

The auction may yet be cancelled. On Monday, the deadline closes for bids to buy all or part of the business. If successful buyers are found, administrators have said the auction is likely to be called off.