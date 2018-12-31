The facade of the house is the longest in Europe

Wentworth Woodhouse: 12 incredible photos taken inside Yorkshire's 'secret' stately home

Volunteers battling to restore Wentworth Woodhouse believe the stately home could rival Chatsworth and Blenheim when it returns to its former glories.

The ancestral seat of the Earls Fitzwilliam lies between Rotherham and Barnsley and has often been called the country's 'forgotten' treasure house - because so few people are aware of its existence. The family left the mansion after World War Two and it fell into disrepair, but it now faces a brighter future under the stewardship of the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust - who are determined to open the house with the longest facade in Europe to the public.

Volunteer Jo Owens in the Long Gallery

1. The Long Gallery

Once used by the Earl of Strafford, Thomas Wentworth, whose father was the first to be given the baronetcy of Wentworth Woodhouse

2. The Yellow Bedroom

Used by post-war private owners of the house

3. Billiard room

The house boasts intricate decor

4. Decorative wallpaper

