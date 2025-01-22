West & North Yorkshire Chamber to lead UAE trade mission

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between February 9 and 14, the Chamber will lead a delegation of businesses to the cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi in a bid to strengthen links between Yorkshire and the Gulf state.

Among the events planned include a Great Yorkshire Show Garden Party at the British Embassy, an economic update at HSBC Tower, a day in Abu Dhabi visiting a number of Abu Dhabi Chamber members and a visit to a Free Zone in central Dubai.

The principal sponsors for the mission are Schofield Sweeney, University of Bradford and data management specialist firm Data Stream.

West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce has announced its plans for an upcoming trade mission to the United Arab Emirates.

James Mason, chief executive of West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “The appetite for forging new business connections globally remains high in Yorkshire and, when we consulted with our network, the UAE was a clear stand out choice for a trade mission following on from highly successful visits to the USA, Pakistan, Kenya and Sri Lanka in 2024.

“We will be taking our members to the key institutions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and anticipate a raft of transactions off of the back of what we are about to convene.”

Professor Sherif El-Khamisy, pro-vice chancellor for research and innovation at the University of Bradford, said: “We will benefit from exposure to the opportunities that Dubai can offer start-ups that are coming through the pipelines here.

“We also have the opportunity to show off our campus in Dubai.”

A spokesperson for Schofield Sweeney said: “Schofield Sweeney has advised clients with interests in the Middle East for over a decade. Our team offers expert legal advice on real estate transactions, Islamic Finance, private wealth, and succession planning.

“This trade mission allows us to consolidate existing relationships with clients and contacts based in the UAE, develop new opportunities, and raise the firm’s profile.

“We are really excited about coming out to the region again to play our part in demonstrating the strength of offering Yorkshire has to extend globally.”

The Chamber will be joined on the trade mission by a number of local businesses including RJJ Software, Platinum Partnership Solicitors, LOVE IN CARE, Madison May, Tudor International Freight, Sound Leisure, F. B Parrish and Son Ltd, Wodar, Aqua Interpreting Group, ITC, and Marske Hall Country Estate.

The Chamber is also working alongside partner institutions including HSBC, the British Embassy UAE, British Chamber of Commerce Abu Dhabi, British Chamber of Commerce Dubai (BCCD) and Corporate Business Services to deliver a programme of events that will range across multiple sectors.