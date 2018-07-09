West Yorkshire teenager dies in Ibiza swimming pool tragedy

Have your say

A 19-year-old student has died after being found unconscious in the swimming pool of a private villa in Ibiza.

Friends of Ben Crawford, from South Elmsall, have been paying tribute to the keen rugby player on social media.

The Minsthorpe Community College student was found at the property in the resort of Playa d'en Bossa in the early hours of Sunday morning.

CPR was performed but he was pronounced dead.

The teenager was thought to be on holiday with friends on the party island.

The villa is privately owned but it is not known whether he was staying there or visiting when he died.

Ben is believed to have played rugby league for Upton ARLFC's junior sides.

Ellie Harrison, from Leeds, wrote on Facebook:

"Literally never know what's round the corner. A life taken far too early, such heartbreaking news and my thoughts are with his friends, family and girlfriend. Rest in peace Ben Crawford."

A Foreign Office spokesman said: 'We are providing assistance to the family of a British man who died on July 8 in Ibiza, and are in contact with the Spanish authorities.'