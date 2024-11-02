Wharfdale firm set to open new health and wellness clinic in Ilkley

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on The Grove, the venture is the first standalone, CQC registered medical aesthetics, health and wellness clinic in Ilkley.

The 700 sq ft premises has been extensively refurbished, incorporating medical grade equipment and dedicated treatment suites to provide health, wellness and aesthetics treatments.

The new clinic is being managed by local business owner Jackie McGarry, who opened her first clinic in Silsden in 2018.

Mike Davies, MBE, of The Principle Trust and Jackie McGarry of Jacqui Mac Medispa.

Ms McGarry said: “As someone who grew up in Ilkley, I’m immensely proud to be launching the Jacqui Mac brand in the town.

"We’re a trusted name in the local health and wellness sector and are proud to be partnering The Principle Trust, who do amazing work supporting some of Yorkshire’s most disadvantaged families.”