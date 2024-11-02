Wharfdale firm set to open new health and wellness clinic in Ilkley
Located on The Grove, the venture is the first standalone, CQC registered medical aesthetics, health and wellness clinic in Ilkley.
The 700 sq ft premises has been extensively refurbished, incorporating medical grade equipment and dedicated treatment suites to provide health, wellness and aesthetics treatments.
The new clinic is being managed by local business owner Jackie McGarry, who opened her first clinic in Silsden in 2018.
Ms McGarry said: “As someone who grew up in Ilkley, I’m immensely proud to be launching the Jacqui Mac brand in the town.
"We’re a trusted name in the local health and wellness sector and are proud to be partnering The Principle Trust, who do amazing work supporting some of Yorkshire’s most disadvantaged families.”
Ms McGarry holds two decades of experience as a registered nurse and 15 years’ experience in the health and wellbeing sector.