When is the last date to send Christmas post

Christmas is always a busy time of the year, but don’t let the countdown chaos distract you from posting your cards and parcels on time.

These are the essential Christmas posting dates you need to know to ensure your deliveries make it to their destination in time for the big day.

Don't leave it until the last minute to post your cards and parcels

Posting items in the UK

Tuesday 18 December - Royal Mail 2nd class and Royal Mail signed for 2nd class

Thursday 20 December – Royal Mail 1st class, Royal Mail signed for 1st class, Royal Mail tracked 48, Parcelforce Worldwide express48 and express48large

Friday 21 December – Royal Mail tracked 24, Parcelforce Worldwide express24, AM, 9 & 10

Saturday 22 December – Royal Mail special delivery guaranteed

Posting items overseas

Royal Mail international standard, international tracking and signature services:

Tuesday 4 December – Africa, Middle East

Friday 7 December - Cyprus, Malta, Asia, Far East, Eastern Europe (except Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia)

Saturday 8 December – Caribbean, Central and South America

Friday 14 December – Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Poland and USA

Saturday 15 December – Finland, Sweden

Monday 17 December - Austria, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland

Tuesday 18 December – Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg

International HM Forces Mail:

Friday 14 December – Static HM Forces

Parcelforce Worldwide services:

Friday 30 November – Monday 17 December – Eastern Europe and rest of the world (excluding Western Europe, USA and Canada)

Monday 17 December – Western Europe, USA and Canada

Wednesday 19 December – Republic of Ireland