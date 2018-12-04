When is the last date to send Christmas post

Christmas is always a busy time of the year, but don’t let the countdown chaos distract you from posting your cards and parcels on time.
These are the essential Christmas posting dates you need to know to ensure your deliveries make it to their destination in time for the big day.
Posting items in the UK
Tuesday 18 December - Royal Mail 2nd class and Royal Mail signed for 2nd class
Thursday 20 December – Royal Mail 1st class, Royal Mail signed for 1st class, Royal Mail tracked 48, Parcelforce Worldwide express48 and express48large
Friday 21 December – Royal Mail tracked 24, Parcelforce Worldwide express24, AM, 9 & 10
Saturday 22 December – Royal Mail special delivery guaranteed
Posting items overseas
Royal Mail international standard, international tracking and signature services:
Tuesday 4 December – Africa, Middle East
Friday 7 December - Cyprus, Malta, Asia, Far East, Eastern Europe (except Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia)
Saturday 8 December – Caribbean, Central and South America
Friday 14 December – Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Poland and USA
Saturday 15 December – Finland, Sweden
Monday 17 December - Austria, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland
Tuesday 18 December – Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg
International HM Forces Mail:
Friday 14 December – Static HM Forces
Parcelforce Worldwide services:
Friday 30 November – Monday 17 December – Eastern Europe and rest of the world (excluding Western Europe, USA and Canada)
Monday 17 December – Western Europe, USA and Canada
Wednesday 19 December – Republic of Ireland