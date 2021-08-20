Charities in Yorkshire are accepting donations of clothes and items for Afghan refugees. (Pic credit: Jason Chadwick)

At the beginning of this week, the Taliban took over Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of the country being partially led by the US.

This occurred following the US government’s decision to withdraw their troops on May 1, 2021, with the goal of having all of their soldiers withdrawn from Afghanistan by the end of August.

In response to the crisis in Kabul and to help support the refugees fleeing to the UK after being evacuated, various charities across Yorkshire are encouraging donations of items and clothing from the public.

Here are some of the Yorkshire and national charities accepting donations.

The Rainbow Centre, Scarborough

Established in 1997, this charity offers support to vulnerable people in the community. More than 90 Afghan refugees arrived in Scarborough on August 19 and are now asking for donated items. They are now closed for donations but will resume on Monday, August 23. Find out how to donate by clicking here.

St Augustine’s Centre, Halifax

Founded in 1968, St Augustine’s started out as a pre-school playgroup, over the years the church extended their support to local needs by hosting community lunches, English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) classes and social activities. They have also been supporting assylum seekers in the area and are now urging people to either volunteer to help out, donate money or items other than clothes, such as trainers, tech or walking boots.

Mums United Charitable Bank, Sheffield

This is a youth-led charity with the goal to provide food, clothes and toys to vulnerable families founded by trustee chairperson, Sahira Irshad. She has posted a notice on Facebook explaining that the charity is receiving donations for Afghan women and children refugees. The charity is taking clothes, non-perishable food and toys.

Islamic Relief Fund

The charity was founded in the UK in 1984 by a group of doctors and activists. Since it opened, they have aided more than 120 million people. They are now looking for clothes and items to donate to Afghan refugees. To find out the nearest clothes drop off point to you, you can click here.

Care4Calais

This is a volunteer-led refugee charity, working with refugees in the UK, France and Belgium. To find your nearest clothes drop off run by this charity, click here.

The Salvation Army