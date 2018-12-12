Which of Yorkshire’s Tory MPs will support Theresa May tonight

Yorkshire’s Conservative MPs are likely to put on a show of support for the Prime Minister tonight, though with at least two notable exceptions.

Kevin Hollinrake, whose constituency covers Thirsk, Malton and Filey MP, said he was “100 per cent” supporting Mrs May.

He tweeted: “So easy to criticise from the sidelines but no other deal delivers on pre-referendum promises of frictionless trade, end to free movement, no EU budget contribution, independent trade deals and no hard border in Northern Ireland.”

In a further message, he issued a pointed rejoinder to colleagues still on the fence. “Hope someone is counting all the pledges to support the PM and then compares that with the result,” he wrote.

The Pudsey MP and Defence Minister Stuart Andrew also confirmed that he would side with Mrs May. “The PM will have my support this evening. We have to get on with the job and not this self indulgent navel gazing,” he tweeted.

Alec Shelbrooke, MP for Elmet and Rothwell and another loyalist, conformed his support and tweeted the result of a YouGov poll last week which reported that only 19 per cent of Conservative voters believed that a different Tory leader could secure a better Brexit deal from the EU.

Mr Shelbrooke, a Tory vice-chairman, added: “Theresa May is working hard to deliver Brexit. This distraction is unhelpful and I will be supporting her in the vote tonight.”

The Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker said the confidence vote had been caused by “complete madness by a minority of Conservative hardliners” and added: “I will be supporting our PM and will work tirelessly today to support her.”

As a Lord Commissioner in the Government whips office, his loyalty is not a surprise.

But at least two of the region’s MPs have declared themselves against their leader. The Shipley MP Philip Davies, who is believed to be among the 48 signatories to the vote of no confidence, told The Yorkshire Post that he would be voting against Mrs May.

The Morley MP and staunch Brexiteer also said she would be voting against the PM, texting to The Yorkshire Post: “Of course, will vote against. We need a new PM and new approach to the negotiations.”

Meanwhile, the Scarborough MP Robert Goodwill, told The Yorkshire Post that he was “100 per cent behind the PM”.

Andrew Jones, Rail Minister and MP for Harrogate, said: “I’ll be voting for the PM. We would have to be barking mad to replace her.”