Whitby Harbour: Dredging to start 'imminently' to relief of local fishermen
North Yorkshire Council (NYC) said the Marine Management Organisation has finally issued a licence to dredge the harbour.
The council brought the dredger Sandsend in-house after the company which previously operated it was dissolved last September. Last winter fishermen expressed worries about the lack of dredging, which has restricted the times that the 20-strong shellfishing fleet can go out to sea, as well as causing safety concerns.
The harbour needs clearing out regularly of silt and sand as the River Esk, which runs into the sea at Whitby, is constantly bringing down spoil off the moors.
Chairman of Whitby's Commercial Fishing Association James Cole hopes the dredger can now get on and do the work, especially in the outer harbour, before the weather changes.
He said: “We’ve been having to work round the tides more because of the lack of water. It has meant longer days and going out earlier. Even the dredger is weather dependent. The sooner they can get on with it the better.”
Council leader Carl Les said they’d had “significant” work done on the dredger, adding: “It is welcome news that all licences and insurances are in place so that the dredger can work in the waters of Whitby and Scarborough.”.
A recent freedom of information request revealed that the statutory harbour authority hasn’t submitted any sounding data to the UK Hydrographic Office since April 2017. North Yorkshire Council told the questioner they anticipate carrying out a full survey, following the dredging. Data would then be submitted to UKHO.