Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the latest available figures, just 85 girls and young women in England and Wales became nuns or sisters between 2018 and 2022. But why the drop-off in numbers? It may have something to do with our changing religious landscape, with just 46% in the two nations considering themselves Christian compared with an increase in numbers of those who identify with other religions.

Perhaps of more significance is that long ago unmarried and youngest daughters were often despatched to a nunnery to save money, on a wedding for example, to escape family expectations and as a symbol of piety. Parents felt these girls would pray for the family's well-being. Having a daughter rise to a position of influence was a real feather in parents' caps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some sought simplicity, tranquillity and the chance to pursue learning denied them outside the convent walls. Being a nun meant women could escape family expectations of becoming a wife and a mother. Girls could serve as a symbol of her family's piety and she would pray for their spiritual well-being. To have one's daughter or sister rise to a position of influence in a powerful religious house was a bonus. Cheaper, too.

CONVENT BOUND: Arthur Hughes’ evocative painting sold at Dreweatts.

This bring me to an intriguing painting entitled The Convent Boat by British artist Arthur Hughes (1832-1915), one of the most distinguished of the Pre-Raphaelite sympathizers in the 1850s and remarkable for his lyrical delicacy of colour and drawing. The 1870s oil fetched a top estimate £12,500 when it surfaced from a private collection at Dreweatts of Newbury, Berkshire.

Depictions of nuns proliferated in Victorian art, being taken up by the John Everett Millais and William Holman Hunt, among others, having been somewhat neglected for two centuries, and this picture depicts the emotional moment when a young novice, dressed in white as a "bride of Christ", prepares to leave her family for the ivy-covered convent on the other side of the tranquil river.

The young novice sits calmly beside a nun in the wooden punt while another pushes from the river bank for the short crossing. The girl's parents and, presumably elder sister and younger brother, in their finery, are there to see her off to her new life. The boy appears to be wiping away a tear as his sister and parents remain stoic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trees are reflected in the still waters in the twilight scene and the thick icy covering the walls and half the roof illustrates the agedness of the unnamed convent in which the novice will swap the secular world in favour of the spiritual.

When a larger version of this painting was shown at the Royal Academy in 1874, critics praised Hughes' attention to details and what was described as the romantic naturalism of the scene. In a letter to novelist, biographer and journalist Nancy Mitford, novelist Evelyn Waugh described the present work as "a touching scene".

At the same art sale at Dreweatts, Doncaster coach driver-turned-painter John Frederick Herring Senior's masterly pair of oils, one entitled The Newcastle of York Coach, the other Changing Horses, fetched £16,250. The first shows a very crowded red carriage believed to be called the Wellington Coach, which ran from Newcastle via York to London, being pulled at speed through a wooded landscape by four horses, one a striking grey. The second depicts the horses being changed for four fresh ones at a farmstead along the route. Distance nowadays from Newcastle to London is approximately 285 miles.

An artist whose work is worth looking out for is Leeds-born Geoffrey Woolsey Birks (1929-1993), a graduate of Bradford Collage of Art, who captured the fast-disappearing Northern industrial scene, with its characters and skyline, capturing the humour and atmosphere of the region's people and landscape. A trademark black cat appears somewhere in all his pictures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad