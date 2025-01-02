Why industrial and logistics property is a key market in Yorkshire and the Humber

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a slight lull, industrial and logistics property demand looks to be back on track in Yorkshire’s core markets again.

Take-up in West Yorkshire and the Humber market has reached a three-year high, according to the Leeds office of property consultancy Knight Frank.

The firm's recent Logic Industrial Property report found 678,200 sq ft of take-up was recorded in that region during the third quarter of 2024, bringing the total take-up figure to a three-year high of 1.9 million sq ft (units of more than 50,000 sq ft) this year.

Meanwhile, industrial take up in South Yorkshire and North East Derbyshire for 2024 so far has totalled 925,000 sq ft with sub 200,000 sq ft units characterising the demand for occupiers.

The focus on new and modern second-hand space, with a further 734,716 sq ft under offer and expected to complete before the year end, according to Knight Frank.

Partner Rebecca Schofield said: "Demand over the past year has been evenly split between the four major occupier sectors. Distribution and retailers have remained active with non-traditional occupier activity rising, accounting for 32 percent of take-up. Notably, manufacturers have been increasingly active across the region playing a key role in take-up.

"Occupier activity in the big-box market has been more subdued. However, over recent months we have seen an uptick in occupier requirements and whilst occupier decision making is slower than we would like we expect this to lead to positive take up in coming months."

There’s a lack of supply in West Yorkshire. Just two units of more than 50,000 sq ft are benign speculatively developed and both at the Baytree Leeds scheme.

Knight Frank partner Iain McPhail says: "This is a significant reduction from one year ago when 12 speculative buildings totalling 1.4 million sq ft were under construction. Based on the region's five-year average annual take up and discounting space under offer, just 15 months' worth of existing supply is available, reducing to seven months for new or grade-A space.”

As a result, rents are expected to continue trending upward into 2025, probably up 5.3 per cent in 2024.

Rob Oliver, Principal at the Avison Young consultancy in Leeds, has worked in industrial and logistics for more than twenty years. He sums up the current market: “I think most of us would say there's reasonable demand though there have been more active periods. It feels like it's slow in terms of parties searching, their negotiations, decision-making, commitments, and then getting something from agreed-in-principle to over the line just seems to take longer and it’s harder.”

Oliver believes that the investment market is quite tough though because values are still constrained. A challenge he sees for the Yorkshire market is the major funds appetite for bigger lot sizes, whereas Yorkshire tends to have more broken ownership in locations.

“There haven’t been many sellers either,” he adds. “In previous cycles there were loads of administrations. Most investors aren’t trading out in any scale, and funds aren’t closing. It’s now about driving performance (of existing stock), so they’ll take it through a rent review but want an uplift, revaluation and then perhaps sell.

“We thought that there would be a lot of sale and lease backs with occupiers wanting to release the capital, because the capital tied up in property can be significant and generally they can get a better return within the business from capital than property. But it hasn’t happened as expected.”

From a developer point of view, the Greenbox UK logistics platform is a joint venture between experienced asset managers Citivale and Partners Group. It has two major projects already underway at Darlington and near Thirsk, where it will build units of 346,000sq ft, 272,000sq ft and 181,000sq ft at Dalton 49 off the A168 and in the A1 corridor.

Director James Appleton-Metcalfe says: “I think industrial and logistics is in a more positive place than we have been for the last two years. There’s a general sense that the base rate is coming down. My only concern is that perhaps it doesn’t drop as quickly as we had hoped and that will take the course of next year until a point when debt becomes a level which helps development stack up.

“Investors are now starting to talk about deploying funds into the market. We have seen a lot more stock come to market. The only other caution I would add is that the occupier market isn’t as strong or deep as it was during Covid. Occupational agents might be a bit more bullish than what is happening on the ground and the datapoints say. The 3PLs (third party logistics) are still there and bigger players are coming back into the market with requirements as confidence improves in the business community.”

The site which will host Greenbox sits near major companies such as animal feed specialists I’Anson, Cargill and Inspired Pet Nutrition (IPN) as well as steel companies National Tube Stockholders and Severfield.

Appleton-Metcalfe says the site attracted him because of the relatively fast commute times for potential staff from the North East or York compared to travelling to city conurbations. Manufacturing interest there is strong and storage space related to Teesport is an advantage too.

Fellow director Alex Reynolds adds: “Having the power connection, whether through a grid connection or energy centre-type model, is something we look very closely at to supplement requirements for manufacturers. We have also been talking to Northern Gas Networks about their provision of hydrogen. There is a key pipeline of gas coming down on our side of the A1 and they are suggesting it could be used as a hydrogen network by 2029. We are interested in that to future proof for occupiers.”

Planning delays remain the greatest challenge to delivery though as Reynolds says: “The upfront pre-planning work that you need to do is incredibly difficult. You have to ‘spec’ a lot of cash and investment to even get planning consent these days.”