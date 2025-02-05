Jos Buttler believes Joe Root could hold the key to success in three ODIs against India as the England captain urged his side to “double down” on their approach despite a T20 series thrashing.

England lost 4-1 in Brendon McCullum’s first series as white-ball head coach but now start their Champions Trophy preparations on Thursday in Nagpur against the 50-over World Cup finalists.

Root is set for his first ODI appearance in 15 months and will again be expected to be England’s glue, holding the innings together from No 3 in a role he performed with distinction up to the 2019 World Cup.

The Yorkshireman has flitted in and out of the ODI team since then because of his duties with the Test side, where he has been in outstanding form since relinquishing the captaincy two-and-a-half years ago.

WELCOME RETURN: England’s Joe Root of England scoops against New Zealand at Lord’s back in September 2023. Root is set for his first ODI appearance today, against India, in 15 months. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

“He’s one of the great players of the game in all formats and a vital part of ODI cricket for England for a long time,” Buttler said.

“I’m excited to see him in this phase of his career – look at what he’s done in Tests when he’s not had the captaincy, he’s back with that cheeky smile on his face and really enjoying his cricket.

“I’m expecting him to do exactly the same in this environment. He’s got loads of experience in ODI cricket which will be great for some of the guys who haven’t played as much in our group.

“He’s been a vital player for England in all formats and we really feel like he’s got a crucial role for us to play in these games.”

Buttler still holds a special place in his heart for ODIs, so much so that the England captain believes winning the 50-over World Cup ranks higher than its T20 equivalent.

The so-called ‘middle’ format has been squeezed to the margins, with Test cricket regarded as sacrosanct – even if its long-term viability has been questioned – while T20s go from strength to strength.

But, with the Champions Trophy in Pakistan and Dubai starting later this month, ODIs are back on the agenda.

England played just eight ODIs last year and India three, but Buttler spoke up for what has been described as a maligned format, insisting 50-over cricket scratches an itch T20s cannot.

“I’ve always enjoyed 50-over cricket,” said Buttler, who has won both ODI and T20 World Cups. “It’s always been one of my favourite formats.

“I still think if you talk to guys about winning a World Cup, they’d probably say a 50-over World Cup ahead of a T20 World Cup at the moment. Whether that continues to be the case moving forward, I don’t know.

“One thing that is really exciting about ODI cricket as a batter, from numbers one to six, you have the opportunity to go and score hundreds, whereas in T20 cricket it’s difficult to score three figures from outside the top three. That’s something I am looking forward to.

“If you can pit your best teams against each other and you put your best players out there, I think that’s the way to keep 50-over cricket relevant.”

Both sides will be close to full strength, with India welcoming back skipper Rohit Sharma and linchpin number three Virat Kohli, who missed the 4-1 T20 series win due to their retirements from the format.