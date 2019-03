Whitby currently boasts a mouth watering 19 fish and chip shops. And another one is in the planning pipeline housed in the former NatWest Bank in the town. Here are the choices currently on offer and their current Google rating:

1. The Fishermans Wife Khyber Pass, Whitby YO21 3PZ'Rating: 4.4/5 from 1,010 Google reviews

2. Mister Chips 68-69 Church St, Whitby, YO22 4AS 'Rating: 4.4/5 from 382 Google reviews

3. Scampi Shack Pier Rd, Whitby YO21 3PU'Rating: 5/5 from 1 Google review

4. Terry's 3 Pier Rd, Whitby, YO21 3PU 'Rating: 3.9/5 from 91 Google reviews

