Why you should buy Kylie Minogue's non-alcoholic wine from Morrisons this week

Wines of the week

Springfield Estate Special Cuvée Sauvignon Blanc 2022, Robertson, South Africa, 12.5%, Waitrose down from £14.99 to £11.99 until January 21: With aromas of cut grass, gooseberries and minerals, this tastes like spring is on its way. This is one of South Africa’s best Sauvignons.

Kylie Minogue non-alcoholic Sparkling Rosé, Morrisons down from £6 to £5 until January 19 with a More card: Now being poured at all Soho House venues in the UK, New York and Los Angeles, this blend of grapes and fermented green tea tastes of strawberries.

Remastered Sangiovese 2022, Italy, 13% Tesco down from £8 to £6.50 with a Clubcard until February 24: Lots of cherry and red berry fruit that goes perfectly with pizza and pasta.

Kanonkop Kadette Pinotage 2022, South Africa, 14%, Booths down from £15 to £13 until January 21: Pinotage has changed in South Africa, and now shows dark cherry fruit, herbs, and savoury complexity. This has a silky structure and a lovely long finish.

Top UK Wine Merchant

Congratulations to Latitude wines in Leeds for being ranked in the top six per cent of UK independent wine merchants.

Coming in at 41 out of 50 in a list that includes Hedonism Wines, The Oxford Wine Company and Berry Bros and Rudd, Latitude were praised by wine trade magazine Harper’s editor Andrew Catchpole.

Their innovative range, the choice of wines in the wine bar as well as cheese and charcuterie platters, plus their expertise in e-commerce were highlighted as the reason for their success in this national review of wine merchants.

“As a small independent merchant, we are absolutely honoured to be recognised for our work and our wines, especially after being in these new premises for just 8 months,” said General Manager Max Whisker.

Latitude Wines are on a roll now, having also been listed in the Independent Business of the Year by The Yorkshire Choice Awards.

They are up against some excellent businesses, but the final decision is in your hands, so to help them win this prestigious award, go to the Yorkshire Choice website and vote for Latitude in the Independent Business of the Year section.

Tastings in Otley

David Lawson at Chez Vin starts his monthly tastings on Wednesday 22 January and Thursday 30 January, at The Curious Hop Biere Café. The theme is ‘It’s my birthday and I’ll drink what I want to’, and places are limited to 12 people per evening.

The cost is £15 and 8 wines will be poured. To keep costs down, no nibbles are provided, but you can bring your own and groups often end up sharing their own platters. It is a great way to make new friends.