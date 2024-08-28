A strange, bohemian lot were those 19th and 20th century artists.

Flouting social conventions with outrageous behaviour was the norm for an endless list of famous painters including Picasso, Toulouse-Lautrec, van Gogh, Utrillo, Warhol, Bacon and Freud, along with the queens of the female bohemians Gertrude Abercrombie, Suzanne Valadon and Leonor Fini.

So ubiquitous were the unorthodox lifestyles of artists and writers that bohemianism was even afforded its own sub-divisions: Nouveau, Gypsy, Beat, Zen and Dandy.

William Mayor’s Girl Seated on Grass

The Staithes Group had its fair share of artists with unconventional, nonconformist lifestyles, of course, and this week I feature much-travelled Yorkshireman William Frederick Mayor (1866-1916).

Born in Winksley, near Ripon, and a founder member of the famous art colony, he set his cap at fellow Staithes artist Hannah Hoyland (1871-1947), to the fury of her father Charles, a wealthy brush manufacturer in Sheffield.

The couple eloped shortly after her 31st birthday and Charles Hoyland was so angry about his daughter's wedding to an impecunious peripatetic artist in a London church in 1902 that he refused to give his blessing and cut her off without a penny.

Hannah's first cousin, actress Edith Wynne Mathison (1875-1955), who was at that time leading lady to actor-manager Henry Irving, saved the day, taking pity on the penniless couple and lending them ten pounds.

This was sufficient for them to set sail for France, where they settled in Montreuil-sur-Mer, renting a fine house in the main square for £8 (yes, eight pounds!) per year, exchanging paintings for furniture.

With Staithes Group artists back in fashion, William Mayor's Girl Seated on Grass looks to be reasonably priced at £800 when it is exhibited by Rastall Art at the Northern Antiques Fair, which runs from September 26-29 at Tennants in Leyburn.

Following studies at the Royal College of Art and the Académie Julian in Paris and a spell in Sussex, where he became friends with another peripatetic artist, Edward Scott (1855-1918), he moved to Staithes in 1899. He shared lodgings with Arthur Friedenson and Harold Knight before being elected a founder member of the Staithes Art Club in 1901.

William and Hannah, who was born in Dore, near Sheffield, had two children in France, Freddy and Charles. But after the family's return to London, Hannah was hit by a double tragedy. In 1916, aged 49, William died as a result of botched surgery for his asthma and her second son, Charles, died the following year. William was at the peak of his powers..

The artist, whose work was first accepted for exhibition at the Royal Academy shortly after his 21st birthday, is considered one of the truly original and innovative members of the Staithes Group.

Dame Laura Knight said of the work he produced in Staithes: (He) made a brilliant showing, but was full of tricks that he had picked up here, there and everywhere. Some of his watercolours were quite lovely, and he had a beautiful colour sense when he forgot the Stotts, the Brangwyns and the Melvilles he was so constantly imitating."

Mayor was a man of many talents and in 1897 filed his first patent application for "The improved method of folding and putting up cigarette papers, sanitary papers, writing and blotting sheets and the like".

The idea was almost identical to that adopted by Rizla for their cigarette papers. His next invention was a carpet-sweeping machine, on similar lines to that later produced by Ewbank. More successful was his invention of an artist's easel with an attached camp stool, which actually went into production.

Once, while travelling by train to an Artists v Authors cricket match, the artist, an exceptional player, took pity on a ragged, hungry looking fellow on the station. Mayor asked him to carry his cricket bag in exchange for a handful of coppers. The artist later discovered that the ragged fellow was not only playing for the opposing team but was none other than the author of Peter Pan, JM Barrie (1860-1937).