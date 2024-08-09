With the school holidays underway, many parents of young children will find themselves spending their days bribing the kids to leave a playcentre at the end of a session, but a Yorkshire-based attraction is offering the opportunity to stay overnight this summer. Our reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin took her family to William’s Den near North Cave in Hull.

William’s Den is based on the premise of encouraging child’s play.

It is something which did - and should - come naturally but now with screen technology and devices, a lot of this play has become electronic. Some say it’s progression but I think when it comes to endless computer games it’s regression.

We’ve lost a lot of fine motor and social skills because technology is being used as an ‘instead of’ rather than an ‘add on.’

Chisomo Mwale

So, we lured the kids away from their devices for a weekend at what is probably the UK’s largest den here in Yorkshire.

Wild camping is available all summer. We were there to kick off the season during The Big Camp Out.

Let’s stay

My friend and her children arrived on Friday night to pitch their tent whereas we came on Saturday.

Chisomo, Jasmine, Nina and Arianna at William's Den

The campsite is next door to the indoor and outdoor play area. We were there for The Big Camp Out, a two-day festival held each summer, but you can also buy a pitch up and play pass all summer.

The off-grid wild campsite means you can choose where to pitch and there’s places for ball games and kite flying.

During the festival, campers were also treated to a “wholesome” experience of singing by the campfire, morning yoga and bushcraft activities.

My friend, Indira Mwale, said: “We arrived late but staff showed us around and while we’re not seasoned campers it’s nice because all the facilities are right next door and it all just feels safe with plenty to do.

Enjoying breakfast after a night's camping

“We’re not far from home but we feel like we’re on holiday.”

Let’s play

William’s Den is open all year round with a large wooden den and climbing frame indoors. If Grand Designs built a den - this would be it.

You can attempt to build your own temporary den outside with timber. There’s also a gelateria, a restaurant, a playground and a street food van.

William's Den

Each season they tend to have different live entertainment on from a human sized snow globe to a treasure trail.

As it was a special festival we were treated to circus skills and a big top, huge slides, music on stage (including a Taylor Swift tribute act) and games.

Let’s eat

Most kids would want to start the day heading to the play area first but mine - having been here before - wanted to head straight for the restaurant.

I tried a delicious salad with bang bang cauliflower on top and my husband tucked into a hot pulled pork sandwich, while our daughters enjoyed their children’s meals of pasta and pizza.

My friend, who has a range of allergies and is coeliac as well as being vegan, managed to have a full english breakfast, sorbet from the gelateria and an evening meal later on.

Bushcraft fun

The wood-fired pizzas and gelatos here are worth the trip alone not to mention the patient staff with all our dietary requirements.

Anyway, back to the playing and staying which is what we came here for.

First stop was the den for a quick run around while some of the others finished lunch. Then it was time to get our festival vibes going as the family entertainment started blasting from the stage.

The girls ran straight towards the circus skills activity under a big top tent next to the giant maze made out of haystacks.

Later on there was also an interactive puppet show under the tent.

There were plenty of picnic benches scattered around and drinks carts. It was nice because the outside is compact but there is so much to do, the kids could split off into pairs with what took their fancy.

I played on the maze with the youngest while the eldest went on the steep slide. I had lots of fun climbing on the hay stacks and through the tunnels within the maze.

Next up was the traditional Yorkshire sport of ‘welly wanging.’

It was great to see the kids actively partake in this tradition that stems back to the tale of two farmers fighting in a pub. And it’s certainly something you don’t see on any AI goggles or Xbox.

We then went back up to the stage area to take part in some family game shows. There were haystacks to sit on while our clan participated.

After a quick break it was time for the water fight where staff somehow organised around 60 people to have a friendly water fight.

Our weekend really felt like a mini taste of the Glastonbury festival combined with the Great Yorkshire Show. Just minus the mud and throngs of people. This was lovely, children-first and jam packed with activities.