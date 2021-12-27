Worktop supplier in Wakefield secures contracts for two London-based projects worth over £1m

Ashley Gardens in the London Borough of Haringey.

Comprising an apartment block in Tottenham Hale Berol Yard and phase two housing for Ashley Gardens in the London Borough of Haringey, the constructions by Berkley Square Developments have provided more than £1m worth of work to Wakefield-based Roann to supply and fit worktops.

It specified 166 units of Cosentino Silestone Lusso worktops with splashbacks for Berol Yard and 310 units to Ashley Gardens.

Scott Wharton, sales director at Roann, which supplies granite and quartz worktops, said: “Working with Formation Group and providing the new developments with worktops is a great way to kickstart the New Year and continue our business growth into 2022.

“Providing housing with durable, attractive and long-lasting materials is what we’re passionate about so being selected for this prestigious project is an exciting step for us as a company.”

