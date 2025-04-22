Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new members include Horizon Care & Education, CSX Carbon and PGI Financial.

Oliver Corrigan, managing director of WorkWell, said: "We are pleased to welcome these businesses to our community.

"The growing demand at both Carrwood Park and Brookfield Court underlines the value of the WorkWell approach, and it’s also attracted a healthy pipeline of interested companies.

“We've always believed that well-designed, supportive environments make a measurable difference to business performance, and it's encouraging to see that view shared by our new members.”

Earlier this month, WorkWell revealed plans to significantly expand its footprint across the north of England, with ambitions to open ten new office sites over the next decade.

The company said it will focus its expansion efforts on major professional services hubs such as Manchester, York and Edinburgh, alongside further growth in Leeds and Birmingham.

The firm added that the expansion will consist of both owned and leased sites, although the business aims for the majority to be owned to maintain long-term control over its workspace environments.

Speaking at the time of the announcement, Mr Corrigan said: “This next chapter is a natural progression for us.

"We’ve seen the positive impact of creating spaces where people genuinely enjoy working, and we’re excited to bring that to more businesses across the North.”

The company recently launched its latest office development at Copthall Bridge in Harrogate.

The £10.5m redevelopment transformed one of the town's most prominent office buildings, which had stood vacant for over six years.

The newly refurbished office space includes flexible work areas, breakout spaces, meeting rooms, soundproofed booths, and wellness facilities.

WorkWell also recently announced that it had acquired Aire Street Workshops from Leeds City Council.

Aire Street Workshops was built in 1875 as a cloth warehouse.

In 1981, the nearly derelict building was bequeathed to the city centre as a space to house and help small industrial businesses.

The historic building houses around 30 creative businesses. WorkWell said the site would “retain its unique character” under the company’s stewardship.

Mr Corrigan added at the time that the company was “pleased to allay any fears the current occupiers had about the building being sold and converted into flats”.