Donald Trump has been sworn in as America’s 47th President, capping a remarkable comeback by overcoming impeachments, criminal indictments and two assassination attempts.

Addressing his second inauguration, the 78-year-old said: “The golden age of America begins right now.

“From this day forward our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world.

“We will be the envy of every nation and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer.

“During every single day of the Trump administration I will very simply put America first.

“America will soon be greater, stronger and far more exceptional than ever before.”

Mr Trump mentioned the first of two assassination attempts on him during the election.

“I felt then and I feel even more so now, that my life was saved for a reason,” he said.

“I was saved by God to make America great again.”

The UK was represented at the inauguration by ambassador Karen Pierce, with Sir Keir Starmer and King Charles sending messages of congratulations in advance.

Outgoing President Joe Biden and election rival Kamala Harris both attended the ceremony, unlike Mr Trump four years previously.

Amy Klobuchar, the only Democrat speaking at the inauguration, made the point that this was a “peaceful transfer of power”.

Freezing weather meant Mr Trump’s swearing-in was moved indoors to the Capitol Rotunda – for the first time in 40 years – and the inaugural parade was replaced by an event at a city arena.

Throngs of Trump supporters who descended on Washington DC to watch the ceremony were forced into bars and hotels.

Mr Trump has taken charge for his second term as Republicans assumed unified control of Washington and set out to reshape the country’s institutions.

He is expected to act swiftly, with executive orders already prepared for his signature to jump-start deportations, increase fossil fuel development and reduce civil service protections for government workers.

An incoming White House official said Mr Trump is going to issue a series of orders aimed at remaking America’s immigration policies on his first day in office – ending asylum access, sending troops to the southern border and ending American birthright citizenship.

It is unclear how he would carry out some of his executive orders, including ending automatic citizenship for everyone born in the US, while others were expected to be immediately challenged in the courts.

Mr Trump has promised that his second term will bring about “a brand new day of American strength and prosperity, dignity and pride”.

He and his wife, Melania, were greeted at the North Portico of the executive mansion by outgoing President Biden and first lady Jill Biden for the customary tea and coffee reception.

It was a stark departure from four years ago, when Mr Trump refused to acknowledge Mr Biden’s victory or attend his inauguration.

“Welcome home,” Mr Biden said to Mr Trump after the president-elect stepped out of the car.

The two presidents, who have spent years bitterly criticising each other, shared a limo on the way to the Capitol.

Now Mr Trump will be the first person convicted of a felony – for falsifying business records related to hush money payments – to serve as President.

He pledged to “preserve, protect and defend” the American Constitution from the same spot that was overrun by his supporters on January 6 2021.

Mr Trump has said that one of his first acts in office will be to pardon many of those who participated in the riot.

Eight years after he first entered the White House as a political newcomer, Mr Trump is far more familiar with the operations of federal government and emboldened to bend it to his vision.