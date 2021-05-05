Peloton Tread+

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced in press release alongside the company that the Tread and Tread+ treadmills would be taken off sale to 'prevent further harm' to the public.

Anyone who owns either treadmill should immediately stop using it and contact Peloton for a full refund.

CPSC previously warned consumers about the Tread+ last month.

Peloton CEO John Foley admitted his company had made a mistake and offered an apology to customers.

He said: "The decision to recall both products was the right thing to do for Peloton’s Members and their families.

"I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread+.

"We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize. Today’s announcement reflects our recognition that, by working closely with the CPSC, we can increase safety awareness for our Members.