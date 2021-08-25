The Sealands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells, near Skegness where a two-year-old girl died following a fire at the caravan site on Monday

Little Louisiana-Brook died after the fire at Sealands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells, in Lincolnshire, on Monday night (Aug 23).

Her mum Natasha Broadley and three of her siblings managed to escape the holiday home as it went up in flames.

The youngster's heartbroken grandmother­ Donna Broadley posted a series of snaps of the youngster as she enjoyed her time at the holiday park.

Lincolnshire Police said a woman and three of her children were able to make it out of the caravan safely, but her fourth child, the toddler, died

In an emotional Facebook post, she said: "Our hearts are broken as 'wee wee' was our baby of our family. Tash gave her everything, she was her right leg. Our hearts are broken.

"We as a family will be here for Tash and my grandchildren."

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help Natasha - from Newark, in Nottinghamshire, and known as Tash - and her family following the tragedy.

Her friend Laurie Selfridge, who started the fundraiser, said: "Louisiana-Brook was the most beautiful amazing little girl. She was a sweet angel. Natasha adored all her children but she was like Natasha's shadow.

"Their worlds have been torn apart in pure tragedy. It’s soul destroying, we all love Tasha and her children. We’re a tight community in Newark. It’s totally knocked all of us, but the love being shown is unreal."

Emergency crews were scrambled to the blaze on Monday night when fire broke out in a caravan at the Sealands Caravan Park.

After being rushed to hospital, Natasha and her three other children - two boys and a girl - received medical attention and have since been released.

Police said they were still probing the fire.

Detective Inspector Jo Fortune of Lincolnshire Police said: “This is a devastating incident for all involved. We are in the very early stages of our investigations and the circumstances which led to the fire are not yet clear. We will be working closely with specialist teams to understand what happened.

“We would like to appeal to anyone who was there last night and has not yet spoken to police to come forward, and for anyone with video footage to please share that with officers to add to our intelligence of the incident.

“This is particularly harrowing, with a family losing a child, and we’d ask that people remember those victims and not share footage online.”