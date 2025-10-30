Worry over plan for 420 homes near North Yorkshire town

Alexandra Wood
By Alexandra Wood

Senior reporter

Published 30th Oct 2025, 14:44 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2025, 14:44 GMT
Neptunes Diner, Wakefield: ‘We used to sell breakfasts for 99p - now the cheapest breakfast is £6.30’
A COUNCILLOR has flagged concerns over a proposed housing development near Colburn, in North Yorkshire.

A developer wants to build 420 homes off the A6136 and has distributed leaflets about the scheme to nearby residents before its proposals are submitted to North Yorkshire Council.

Most Popular

Green Party councillor Kevin Foster, who is campaigning for a relief road, said the scheme would worsen congestion, overload local infrastructure, and destroy valuable greenfield land.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “The A6136 is already at breaking point. Traffic through Colburn and Catterick Garrison grinds to a halt most days.

"Adding hundreds more cars without fixing the road first would be reckless and irresponsible.”

Related topics:North YorkshireTrafficGreen Party
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice