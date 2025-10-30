Worry over plan for 420 homes near North Yorkshire town

A COUNCILLOR has flagged concerns over a proposed housing development near Colburn, in North Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A developer wants to build 420 homes off the A6136 and has distributed leaflets about the scheme to nearby residents before its proposals are submitted to North Yorkshire Council.

Green Party councillor Kevin Foster, who is campaigning for a relief road, said the scheme would worsen congestion, overload local infrastructure, and destroy valuable greenfield land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The A6136 is already at breaking point. Traffic through Colburn and Catterick Garrison grinds to a halt most days.