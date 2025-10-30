Worry over plan for 420 homes near North Yorkshire town
A COUNCILLOR has flagged concerns over a proposed housing development near Colburn, in North Yorkshire.
A developer wants to build 420 homes off the A6136 and has distributed leaflets about the scheme to nearby residents before its proposals are submitted to North Yorkshire Council.
Green Party councillor Kevin Foster, who is campaigning for a relief road, said the scheme would worsen congestion, overload local infrastructure, and destroy valuable greenfield land.
He said: “The A6136 is already at breaking point. Traffic through Colburn and Catterick Garrison grinds to a halt most days.
"Adding hundreds more cars without fixing the road first would be reckless and irresponsible.”