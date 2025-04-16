W&R Barnett acquires majority shareholding in Symphony Group

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Symphony Group was founded in 1971 and is best known for its Laura Ashley Fitted Furniture, Gallery, Linear, Koncept and Urbano brands. The Symphony Group supplies nationally to private developers, social housing providers, merchants and independent retailers. With a turnover of more than £325m in 2024 the group employs more than 1,800 people on four sites in Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire.

A spokesman said: “W&R Barnett is a fourth-generation family business committed to owning and investing in successful operating businesses and their employees. Founded in 1896, the W&R Barnett group has grown from its origins as a grain merchant in Northern Ireland to a group of commodity trading and industrial businesses across the globe.

"The current beneficial owners of the Symphony Group, Doug Gregory and his family, will retain a significant share in the business and be represented at board level. Recently appointed Managing Director, Paul Whitehouse, who has been with the business for 23 years, will continue to lead the Symphony executive team.”

Belfast based W&R Barnett has acquired a majority shareholding in the Symphony Group, including The Symphony Group plc, for an undisclosed sum. (Photo supplied on behalf of Symphony Group)

W&R Barnett CEO William Barnett commented: ‘‘We are very excited to invest in the Symphony Group and look forward to working with the management team to continue its success and growth.”

Paul Whitehouse, Symphony Group MD, said: ‘‘W&R Barnett’s investment will place the Symphony Group in a strong position for long term success and strengthen our position as market leader. This deal will deliver security to all our stakeholders; employees, customers and suppliers. We share with W&R Barnett many core values including a commitment to employee welfare, excellent customer service, innovation and an appetite for growth.’’

Sentio Partners led the transaction on behalf of the Gregory family interests. Ian Marwood, Partner, commented “Having worked with both the family and the Symphony Group for many years, I am delighted at the outcome of this deal and will continue to represent the family as a non-executive director on the board of Symphony.”

