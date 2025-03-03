WX Wakefield Exchange: A look inside the former market hall which has had a £7.7m transformation

Wakefield’s former market hall has revealed its multimillion pound transformation into an events and cultural venue in the heart of the city centre.

Complete with five eateries, art installations, and a bar, WX Exchange is cushioned in between the bus station and Trinity Walk Shopping Centre.

Gray’s of Rothwell, Barnsley’s Jolly Boys Brewery, and La Chingada Tex-Mex brought food and drink offerings to the venue.

Following the grand opening of WX Exchange during this year's Rhubarb Festival of food and drink, our reporter Sophie Mei Lan went for a look inside.

WX Exchange

The former market hall was built in 2008 and designed by architect Sir David Adjaye before traders vacated the building in 2018.

Many people I interviewed on the streets have fond memories of Wakefield Market’s heydays.

An initial decision by Wakefield Council to demolish the building was eventually overturned.

Many people saw the empty building as “the death of the city centre.”

There was much discussion about whether a cinema would be built, an entertainment complex or even another market.

To make matters worse for the city’s high street Trinity Walk shopping centre’s Debenhams store closed as part of their nationwide closures.

When interviewing people on the streets many people were hoping for a bowling alley to be built where the former market hall was.

Two years ago, however, it was announced that the venue would become WX Exchange - a creative hub and events space, ideally situated for those of us, like me, who use public transport.

During the Rhubarb Festival the place was packed out. Thousands of people had walked through the doors on the opening weekend. I decided to return on a normal Monday, the first official day of trading.

I'll admit in the past couple of years I've not had my hopes up about the venue, was it really what the city needed? We've just celebrated Wakefield’s Year of Culture Our Year 2024 which showcased the amazing creativity in the city. Perhaps this was the pinnacle of it and I needed to stop being so cynical?

I'm lucky enough to be able to walk there or hop on a bus as I don't have a car. It's super accessible and spacious especially when you have kids in tow.

The neon lights lining WX welcome you into this hubbub of activity.

First stop a strong coffee from Gray’s Coffee Shop, one of the new vendors. It all felt very “Leeds.”

A lot trendier than I had expected but then again it matches the aesthetic of The Hepworth Wakefield, Tileyard North, and The ArtHouse. Perhaps Wakefield has now become the capital of the north?

I had visited during the free Toddler disco, kicking off regular Monday sessions for tots. Parents and tots were already congregating in the space.

It's a vast hall with plenty of toilets and at lunchtime all five vendors plus the bar were open.

There's a large screen with tables and benches, a large space with the illuminated Sentinel sculpture, an art installation, as well as more seating and an exhibition around the periphery. The impressive design provides a stylish yet inclusive space in a prime location.

People had travelled from all over West Yorkshire to participate in the fun and free activities.

This has the potential to not only pull visiting artists and musicians to Wakefield but it’s on the path to be the new ‘place to go’ in Yorkshire.

Many people describe Wakefield as a great commuter city but now it's time for people to visit Wakefield rather than us having to travel further afield.