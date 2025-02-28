xxx

Yorkshire and the Humber has the lowest number of public electric vehicle charging points in Great Britain per person, showing the North-South divide in EV infrastructure.

The region has just 65.6 charging stations per 100,000 people, compared with 250.4 in London and 96.6 in the South-East, figures from January show.

The sale of new petrol and diesel cars are set to be banned from 2030 to help hit net zero by 2050.

However, the National Audit Office recently revealed that there is a significant North-South divide in charging infrastructure, with just 15 per in rural areas.

Vicky Read, CEO of Charge UK, said the Government has to put incentives in place for EVs, or face a “downward spiral”.

