Yellow weather warning remains in place for snow and ice in Yorkshire

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Leeds and Yorkshire.

The 'be aware' warning, which came into place at 9pm on Sunday evening, is currently in force until 10am today (Monday).

Experts are warning motorists and commuters to be aware that 'icy patches and wintry showers' could lead to 'a few travel problems'.

What to expect

-Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Ice and snow could cause problems for commuters this morning

- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

The warning is in place for the majority of the north of England, Wales and Scotland, as well as Northern Ireland.

Yellow weather warning are also in place for other parts of the UK over the coming days, but as of yet, they don't include Yorkshire.