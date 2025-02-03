York and North Yorkshire mayor David Skaith launches Vibrant and Sustainable High Streets funding programme

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, David Skaith said he wanted to distribute a four-year indicative budget of £10 million with organisations which create events, activities and spaces increasing footfall and staying time in the “heart of our communities”.

Announcing the availability of grants of £5,000 to £40,000 to local partnerships, the York clothing retailer turned Labour politician said he hoped the Vibrant and Sustainable High Streets funding programme would enable high streets to be a focal point for “healthy, safe, and thriving communities”.

To qualify for the funding, schemes must show “activity” before the end of the year.

Mr Skaith said: “For phase-one of the High Streets Fund, we’re welcoming grant applications from partnerships demonstrating fresh thinking and innovative ways to create vibrant, mixed-use town centres.”

Local partnerships are encouraged to consider projects that support the growth and resilience of town centres and high streets, and that will build leadership, partnership, and networking opportunities for stakeholders.

Mr Skaith, who last summer dismissed suggestions that high streets are dying, said as a city centre business owner in York, he understood the challenges retailers were facing.

He said: I want to see this new fund used to increase the resilience of our high streets, leading to thriving communities whether they’re on our coast, our urban areas or rural towns and villages.”

Applications for grants from the Vibrant and Sustainable High Streets Fund open today and close on March 21.

The initiative is the first of the £27million Mayoral Challenge Fund, part of the region’s 30-year, £540 million devolution deal, which will also see programmes to strengthen key business sectors, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and boost adult vocational skills.

Two other Mayoral Challenge Fund schemes will launch on Wednesday.

The Carbon Negative Challenge Fund will offer grants to projects which demonstrate innovative ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and, in-turn, accelerate the region towards its ambition of achieving carbon-negative by 2040.

Meanwhile, the Skills Innovation Fund will provide grants to support skills development across the region and tackle a number of challenges, including declining numbers of adults engaging in learning and the recruitment of tutors.

The fund will help organisations to innovate in their delivery and build capacity in their workforce.

A fourth funding stream, the Business Innovation Fund, will launch in March, aiming to boost economic opportunity across York and North Yorkshire by attracting investment and supporting businesses in being more innovative, productive and resilient.