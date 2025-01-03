York-based Cizzle Biotechnology appoints new chief scientific officer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor Dawn Coverley, founder of the firm, has been appointed CSO with immediate effect. Her new role is an executive role on the company's board and replaces her current position as a non-executive director.

Allan Syms, Executive chairman of Cizzle Biotechnology, said: "I am delighted that Dawn will be able to allocate more of her time to directly support the company. We are extremely grateful to the University of York for accommodating this change in her role which will enable her to continue as head of her research group, and in delivering our important research agreement with the University."

Ms Coverley is a professor and principal investigator of a research laboratory at the University of York, studying how specialised cells are protected from age-related decay.

Cizzle Biotechnology is a spin-out from the University of York. Photo: York skyline by James Hardisty.

After first completing degree in Genetics at the University of Leicester, and a PhD in Biochemistry through Cancer Research UK, she completed postdoctoral training at the University of Cambridge, then moved to the University of York to establish an independent research group in 2002, supported by the Lister Institute of Preventive Medicine.

Cizzle said that Ms Coverley will reduce a number of her current teaching and scientific roles at the University of York in order to devote “sufficient time” to the company's activities, whilst maintaining a number of key roles, including leadership of her research group.

The announcement comes alongside the technical completion of a major quality control programme for the firm’s lung cancer tests.

