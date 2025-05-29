York fitness platform receives £800,000 investment

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DSW Ventures led the pre-seed investment round, with co-investment from regional angel group, York Angels, and additional angel investment from across Europe and the US.

The team behind the fitness platform said that following the investment, they will focus on “rapidly deploying” new key features, optimising the platform's user experience and building new partnerships.

Ben Wilson, CEO of RoxFit, said, “We’re thrilled to have the backing of DSW Ventures, York Angels, and our wider investor group as we build the go-to platform for hybrid fitness athletes.

Roxfit CEO, Ben Wilson (left), with chief marketing officer, Joey Allott.

“This investment allows us to accelerate product development, enhance the user experience, and grow our footprint within the Hyrox and wider hybrid fitness communities.”