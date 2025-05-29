York fitness platform receives £800,000 investment

York-based hybrid fitness platform RoxFit has announced that it had secured a £800,000 investment.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 29th May 2025, 11:45 BST

DSW Ventures led the pre-seed investment round, with co-investment from regional angel group, York Angels, and additional angel investment from across Europe and the US.

The team behind the fitness platform said that following the investment, they will focus on “rapidly deploying” new key features, optimising the platform's user experience and building new partnerships.

Ben Wilson, CEO of RoxFit, said, “We’re thrilled to have the backing of DSW Ventures, York Angels, and our wider investor group as we build the go-to platform for hybrid fitness athletes.

Roxfit CEO, Ben Wilson (left), with chief marketing officer, Joey Allott.Roxfit CEO, Ben Wilson (left), with chief marketing officer, Joey Allott.
“This investment allows us to accelerate product development, enhance the user experience, and grow our footprint within the Hyrox and wider hybrid fitness communities.”

Launched last year, RoxFit has already achieved more than 100,000 downloads. The platform offers features including analysis of race results and a library of workouts.

