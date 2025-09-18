Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Mike Wash, there is a spiritual side to performing with the York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir.

“We’re talking about singing in harmony, singing with one voice, singing as a team. Comradeship, fellowship, community. All of that goes beyond singing,” says the outgoing chairman.

"You can't really put your finger on it, but when you're actually there and you can hear the collective sound of men singing with one voice, in harmony, that does touch something quite deep.”

Mike Wash, outgoing chairman of York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir.

It has clearly forged a real connection with members and supporters alike, as the choir this year celebrates 100 years – and will mark it with a special performance at York Barbican on Sunday.

In April 1925, six singers from the Leeman Road Adult School took a ferry to Clifton, where they invited Cecil Fletcher to conduct their new choir. He said yes.

They soon changed their name to the one they are still known by - though locals affectionately call them ‘the Phil’.

Before the 1930s they were entering competitions and by 1935, they had 50 members.

York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir.

The choir appeared on national television during the 1970s performing their longstanding Christmas concert, Carols in Kirkgate.

Over the years, the choir has triumphed in many competitions. In 2023 the Phil came first in all three applicable classes of the National Choir Festival, held in Whitby, and in 2024 came first in two of the three classes. Last year, members also made an impression at the Cork International Choir Festival.

For more than 50 years, the Phil has enjoyed a close relationship with the MarQant male choir from Münster in Germany and, since 2009, with Lochems Mannenkoor in the Netherlands.

“There’s something about the male voice choir,” says Mike, 70, who is the group’s outgoing chairman. “It's quite a unique sound when you've got the spread of the top tenor right down to the bass, and the combination of that sound has quite a special feel.

“Originally the Welsh male voice choirs took a lead in that but we are actually one of the top 10 oldest in England, and we hold our own against the Welsh. In fact, Johns' Boys (a modern Welsh male choir seen on Britain’s Got Talent) visited York Minster recently and they were good, they were great, but I think we're up there, we're with them.”

To celebrate its centenary, the Phil’s charity concert on Sunday features various ‘friends’: Malton-based female voice choir Harmonia, the Jubilate Ladies’ Choir, Huntington School Man Choir, York RI Golden Rail Band, The Citadel Christmas Choir and Sound Fellows. Meanwhile, proceeds will support: Menfulness, a York-based men’s mental health charity; Shine21, a parent-led charity supporting children with Down Syndrome in North Yorkshire; and the North Yorkshire Music Therapy Centre.

Ticketholders can expect to hear songs such as Down by the Riverside, He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother, and Alexander’s Ragtime Band.

Mike joined the choir in 2014. Some of his earliest memories are of music - with his aunt, a member of the D'Oyly Carte Opera Company, who would often serenade him with Gilbert and Sullivan songs from Mikado and HMS Pinafore.

But he also recalls seeing the Phil with his mother when they were performing Carols in Kirkgate in the 1960s.

He is one of about 60 members aged from 20 to 85, though they skew more towards the latter - but the longest-serving is Tony Sawyer, 81, who joined in 1965.

Mike’s time as chairman is coming to an end after four years and his successor will be announced soon.

Although it is a male voice choir, a group of women form an instrumental part of their work.

Berenice Lewis has been musical director for 25 years and her deputy Émilie Bels, who joined this year, is also the schools singing lead at York Minster.

Helen Smith is the choir’s accompanist and the president is Janet Waggott, whose father and brothers were all members - her family have been associated with the choir for more than 50 years.

In her centenary concert brochure notes, Berenice writes that “magical moments are created when the blend of voices (and, often, piano) hit a particularly exciting/beautiful/moving musical ‘nub’ and all the elements seem to just ‘click’. These moments make me very, very happy, and my great joy is when singers, listeners, accompanist and conductor get to share them”.

The choir even continued throughout the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, meeting for rehearsals and concerts using Zoom.

Over the years, the choir has helped to raise funds for various causes. Shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, for example, the Phil held a concert for the International Relief Fund to a packed audience in St Michael Le Belfrey, which was live streamed and raised around £5,000.

It has been a solace, also, to its own members and followers.

Mike says: “There is a great wellbeing factor here. We've actually had a number of people in the choir who have been very seriously ill, and some of them facing terminal illness, and over that period of time the support and comradeship and the feel good factor of singing with the choir has significantly helped them deal with these issues.”

It is, he says, like a family.

He says: “We look out for each other and support each other and have a really good time. One of the latest things where we really had a good time was when we actually attended the Cork International Choir Festival in Ireland and we sang in three cathedrals, two churches, a library, a chapel, several pubs and a hotel. And every time we sang, we got a standing ovation. We really made an impact over there. Some of it was videoed, it went viral and there was the local papers. When we actually set our stall out and we go as a community and as a family - because all our supporters came with us as well - we really do make an impact. We certainly put York on the map.”