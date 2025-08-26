PADDY TWOMER’S Carmers will turn his attention to the Betfred St Leger after his fine run to finish second in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York.

The Wootton Bassett colt arrived on the Knavesmire unbeaten in three runs, with a maiden and a Listed win followed by victory in the Queen’s Vase at the Royal meeting in June.

Stepping down to a mile-and-a-half for the first time in a field that included the dual Derby winner Lambourn with a penalty for his Ascot win, he did connections proud when beaten only by a length, setting himself up nicely for a return to a longer trip in the Group One St Leger at Doncaster in mid September.

“We were very happy with him at York last week, finishing second in the Great Voltigeur on his first time dropping in trip to a mile and a half,” said Twomey.

WINNING RUN: Carmers - ridden by Billy Lee (second left) - on their way to winning the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot. Picture: John Walton/PA

“He travelled through the race well and hit the line strong, I thought it was a very good trial for the St Leger at Doncaster in a few weeks.

“On numbers it looked his best run to date, he’s a progressive horse and I think stepping back to a mile and six at Doncaster will really suit him.”

Carmers is one of 15 remaining in the hunt for Classic honours on Town Moor next month after the latest entry stage, with Aidan O’Brien responsible for over half of those to stand their ground.

Goodwood Cup hero and red-hot favourite Scandinavia heads Ballydoyle’s eight possibles, with dual Derby hero Lambourn also still in the mix along with Stay True after both finished behind Twomey’s Classic hope on the Knavesmire.

Surprisingly Minnie Hauk also remains in the Leger picture despite O’Brien’s suggestion she had alternative big-race alternatives, but stablemate Whirl is one of the more notable scratchings.

With Twomey and Joseph O’Brien’s Derby third Tennessee Stud making it 10 Irish challengers in total at this stage, it is left to Lazy Griff to lead a five-strong home defence from just four trainers.