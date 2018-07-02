York University staff given wild goose chase after unexpected visit from feathered friend

York University staff were left in a flap when an unexpected feathered visitor gatecrashed a presentation to prospective students recently.

Isabelle Bailey, 17, from Manchester managed to capture a snap of the waddling wanderer on a trip to York University where she attended an undergraduate open day.

The goose made its way, uninvited, into a student finance talk for prospective students and their parents.

"Everyone laughed as it walked through the hall and a few jokes were made about how the process of removing the goose was quite literally a wild goose chase, but it didn’t disturb the talk massively as everyone refocused quite quickly," Isabelle said.

The goose entered early in the talk and after failing to work out the glass door system, was eventually ushered out of the building by University staff.

Isabelle added: "Members of staff eventually guided it out back through the door it came through and there was a consequent round of applause."