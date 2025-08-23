Yorkshire and Humber freight emissions fall year-on-year
The firm’s analysis of Government figures found that freight-related CO₂ emissions fell from 4.33bn kg in 2022 to 4.23bn kg in 2023 — a reduction of 100m kg.
Northgate’s analysis found that in order to achieve carbon neutrality in freight transport, the region would still need to switch 282 diesel vans to electric.
Mel Creedy, EV business development manager at Northgate Vehicle Hire, said: “Our latest analysis of government data shows encouraging progress in reducing freight-related CO₂ emissions across every UK region, including Yorkshire and the Humber, where emissions fell by 100 million kilograms in 2023.
“While this is a positive step forward, the region still has a long way to go before achieving carbon neutrality in freight transport. This underlines the scale of the challenge, but also the opportunity for businesses to take meaningful action by accelerating the transition to electric vehicles.”
Every region recorded a decrease in CO₂ emissions in 2023, while South East England remained the highest emitter, producing over three times Wales’ total.