Yorkshire and Humber SME’s losing £179m annually due to inadequate cybersecurity, report claims

The findings come as part of a report which found SMEs across the United Kingdom are incurring annual losses amounting to £3.4bn due to inadequate cybersecurity.

The Securing Success: The Role of Cybersecurity in SME Growth report also found that the average cost of a cyber-attack for a small business is £3,398 with the figure rising to £5,001 for those with 50 or more employees.

Nick Gliddon, CEO, Vodafone Business UK, said: “SMEs are the backbone of our economy, yet they are losing a staggering £3.4billion annually due to inadequate cybersecurity. In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated, and SMEs are increasingly in the crosshairs of cybercriminals.

“Investing in robust cybersecurity is no longer optional - it is a business imperative for protecting sensitive data, maintaining customer trust, and ensuring long-term resilience.

Cyber-attacks against SMEs have surged in recent years, with studies revealing that 35 per cent experienced a cyber incident in 2024.

Vodaphone’s latest report also found that 32 per cent of SMEs in Yorkshire and Humberside had suffered a cyber-attack in the past 12 months, with the average cost of falling victim being £2,929 per business due to data breaches, system downtime, and reputational damage.

Just over 50 per cent of UK SME employees have received no cybersecurity training, according to the report, while almost a third of SMEs had no cybersecurity protections in place at all.

Around 38 per cent invest less than £100 a year in cybersecurity, with 64 per cent having staff working from home or other off-site locations regularly. 60 per cent of SMEs allow employees to use their own IT equipment when working from home, with 19 per cent of remote workers being targeted by cyber criminals.

More than one in eight SME employees have been banned from working from home due to the risk of falling victim to a cyber-attack.